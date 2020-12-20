Advertisement

Santa and Reindeer visited Hy-Vee Christmas drive thru event in Manhattan

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN Kan. (WIBW) - Following the success of their Halloween Drive thru event, Manhattan’s Hy-Vee hosted a Christmas Drive thru event Saturday afternoon.

Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, and Riley County E-M-S were on hand to greet everyone who came through the drive thru event.

Santa and two of his reindeer also made appearances, Santa waved to the kids from his sleigh, while the reindeer stood nearby.

Staff from Hy-Vee passed out goodie bags, small balloons and sugar cookie kits to each kid who came through the line.

“I know with the situation now, we thought drive thru Santa would be a great way to still…kids get to see Santa and we get to create some kind of event for the community.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store manager, Steve Rich says.

Hy-Vee in Manhattan says they plan to continue doing drive thru events until larger in-person gatherings are allowed in Riley County again.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Mean-mugging’ leads to shooting, death of woman in her nearby yard, witnesses testify
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Kansas Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County jury's murder conviction of Zachary Buck-Shrag
State Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County murder conviction
Torrello Cameron and Mary Coleman
65-year-old woman one of two arrested in drug bust
No serious injuries were reported in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the 3200 block of...
Police find car that fled hit-and-run collision in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Hy-Vee Christmas drive-thru in Manhattan
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Crews battle house fire in Southwest Topeka area on Saturday
Ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and...
Fort Riley held virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony
Fort Riley Wreaths Across America