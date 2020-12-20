Santa and Reindeer visited Hy-Vee Christmas drive thru event in Manhattan

MANHATTAN Kan. (WIBW) - Following the success of their Halloween Drive thru event, Manhattan’s Hy-Vee hosted a Christmas Drive thru event Saturday afternoon.

Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, and Riley County E-M-S were on hand to greet everyone who came through the drive thru event.

Santa and two of his reindeer also made appearances, Santa waved to the kids from his sleigh, while the reindeer stood nearby.

Staff from Hy-Vee passed out goodie bags, small balloons and sugar cookie kits to each kid who came through the line.

“I know with the situation now, we thought drive thru Santa would be a great way to still…kids get to see Santa and we get to create some kind of event for the community.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store manager, Steve Rich says.

Hy-Vee in Manhattan says they plan to continue doing drive thru events until larger in-person gatherings are allowed in Riley County again.

