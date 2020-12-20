Resident at Hutchinson Correctional Facility dies due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resident at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a resident at Hutchinson Correctional Facility died on Friday, Dec. 18, after testing positive for COVID-19. It said this is the third COVID-19 related death at HCF and twelfth for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to KDOC, the resident tested positive for the virus on Oct. 23 and was transferred to a hospital on Nov. 23. It said the resident was a 62-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that complicated his condition.

KDOC said the man was serving a 154-month sentence for convictions of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. It said he had been imprisoned with it since March of 2013.

