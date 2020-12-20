Mostly sunny and warmer today, even warmer tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the next several days we will continue to warm up ahead of a strong cold front that’ll be pushing through Wednesday knocking temperatures way down.

Today will start off chilly before temperatures rebound back into the 50s by the afternoon. We will start off the day partly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy from the SW/NW at 5-10mph with gusts to 25. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies and it will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Winds will be from the S at 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Monday, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, some locations may even reach 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with a NW wind at 10-15mph with gusts to 25. Tuesday will continue with the mostly sunny skies and we warm up even more with highs in the 60s for all of northeast Ks. However, the winds will be gusty, gusting to 35mph.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Wednesday, a strong cold front will be pushing through bringing gusty winds, and much colder temperatures. Winds will be gusting 35-45mph which will allow wind chills during the day to fall into the 20s. Flurries and light snow showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon as the cold front blasts through. There still remains a lot of uncertainty with this storm system and model variability is different on if any flurries or light snow showers develop. Its going to depend on how much cold air reaches us after the front passes, and the return of moisture. At this time, it is a slight 30% chance of precipitation with no accumulation expected.

Christmas Eve will be cold with highs in the upper 20s/low 30s with some breezy winds. We will see more seasonable conditions for Christmas day with highs in the 40s, with lots of sunshine.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s. Winds from the SW/NW 5-10mph with gusts to 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 30s. Winds from the S 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds from the NW 10-15mph with gusts to 25.

Taking Action: Enjoy the warmer weather over the next few days ahead of the strong cold front coming Wednesday. You will need the heavy winter coats for Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you stay updated to the forecast this week!

