Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found in Manhattan has been charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Carlos Ivan Radales-Valesquez, 47, who is not an American citizen, has been charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported.

McAllister said Radales-Valesquez was found on Nov. 22, in Manhattan.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Radales-Valesquez could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said Immigrations and Customs Enforcement investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

