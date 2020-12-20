K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson will return for 2021 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson announced on Twitter he will be returning for the 2021 football season.

Thompson played in three games this season before suffering a season ending injury.

The senior quarterback from Lee’s Summit, Missouri posted this statement to Twitter announcing his return:

To my K-State Family: First and foremost, I want to think my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for the love and support they’ve given me throughout my career. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for you, and it’s a blessing to call you family. In the third game of the season, I suffered an injury that cut my senior campaign short. Although the past couple of months have been very challenging, I’m thankful for having gone through the process. It has given me the opportunity to learn, see the game from a different perspective, and it is open my eyes to the many other blessings in my life. God’s plan is far greater than my understanding, and I trust in that with all my heart. I’m saying that, this minor setback has lit a fire inside of me, and I’m more determined than I have ever been. I believe in my Coach Klieman in what we are doing here, and I want to be part of it. Kansas State University means a lot to me, and I am ready to give it my all for one more season in front of the best fans the country. See you in September.

Skylar Thompson currently ranks 7th all-time in K-State career passing yardage with 5,021 passing yards. He also ended the 2020 season having thrown the 7th most touchdowns in Wildcats history with 30 passing touchdowns. Thompson sits with the 5th most total yards in program history with 6,104.

