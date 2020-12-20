Advertisement

Fort Riley held virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Wreaths across America is an annual event held across the United States, to honor fallen soldiers during the holiday season

Major General D. A. Sims, the Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley was among those to speak, and place ceremonial wreaths at Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

Ceremonial wreaths were placed for each division of the Armed Forces, along with the Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POW/MIAs.

After the virtual ceremony, wreaths were placed on the individual gravesites throughout the cemetery.

This year’s Wreaths Across America theme is ‘Be an American worth fighting for;’ honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom.

Fort Riley has co-hosted Wreaths Across America since 2007.

Fort Riley Wreaths Across America