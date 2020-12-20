A mild day Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the start of the week before it turns colder Wednesday.

Monday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be mild again with highs in the lower 60s. These temperatures are nearly 20 to 25 degrees above average for late December.

A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing very gusty winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. Wind chills will end up in the 20s and 30s by the afternoon.

A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out as the front moves in, but precipitation chances appear low as of now.

We will remain cooler through Christmas with highs in the mid 30s on Christmas Eve and mid 40s on Christmas Day. Skies will stay sunny, so the chance of a white Christmas appears very low this year.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 60

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 30

Tue: High: 63 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly cloudy. Windy with falling temperatures.

Christmas Eve: High: 36 Low: 18 Sunny and breezy.

Christmas Day: High: 45 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

