Advertisement

A mild day Monday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the start of the week before it turns colder Wednesday.

Monday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be mild again with highs in the lower 60s. These temperatures are nearly 20 to 25 degrees above average for late December.

A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing very gusty winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. Wind chills will end up in the 20s and 30s by the afternoon.

A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out as the front moves in, but precipitation chances appear low as of now.

We will remain cooler through Christmas with highs in the mid 30s on Christmas Eve and mid 40s on Christmas Day. Skies will stay sunny, so the chance of a white Christmas appears very low this year.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 60

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 30

Tue: High: 63 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly cloudy. Windy with falling temperatures.

Christmas Eve: High: 36 Low: 18 Sunny and breezy.

Christmas Day: High: 45 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Mean-mugging’ leads to shooting, death of woman in her nearby yard, witnesses testify
Topeka man arrested on drug charges
Topeka man arrested on drug charges
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Brigette Cowan gives her sister Tammy Meeks her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18, 2020....
Sisters see family ties in St. Francis pandemic response
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire

Latest News

A mild day Monday
Extended Forecast
Mostly sunny and warmer today, even warmer tomorrow
Extended forecast
8 Day Forecast
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday