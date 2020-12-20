2020 Riley Co. Police Dept. Cops ‘N’ Kids drive thru event held Saturday morning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 30 years the Riley County Police Department has helped children throughout Riley County with gifts at Christmas time.

In previous years Riley County Police Department employees alongside employees from neighboring departments, would gather at Manhattan’s Walmart to take kids shopping as part of the Cops N Kids event.

Due to coronavirus organizers had to change up the way shopping was completed this year, having the parents and children pick out gifts at designated times ahead of Saturday’s Cops N Kids event.

“This year’s been different in a lot of ways, but we were so glad to raise all those funds, help all these families, and then see all the smiling faces this morning in a nice drive through event.” Riley County Police Department Officer Rachel Pate says.

“Being able to help the kids and…and get them things that maybe they wouldn’t otherwise normally be able to get, but I think the biggest thing for them though was the Santa Claus visit” Riley County Police Department, dispatch supervisor, Nikki Baker says.

Santa Claus was on hand to talk to the children about their Christmas wishes, and handing out candy canes.

The drive through event was held so the officers and kids could safely interact while the children received their gifts.

“It was a lot different this year, but still we got to see the smiles of the kids even though they were in the vehicle.” Riley County Police Department Detective Derek McKee says.

The Riley County Police Department was able to provide gifts for 65 kids from the Riley County area with the 2020 Cops ‘N Kids event.

