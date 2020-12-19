Wamego Health Center frontline employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations

WAMEGO Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center administered their first COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline employees Friday afternoon.

First in line for the COVID-19 vaccination was Dr. Dane Ditto, internal medicine doctor in the Wamego Health Center Family clinic.

Followed by emergency room nursing staff and other frontline employees in the initial round of vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently being administered on a volunteer basis, but still follow the KDHE prioritization list.

“This is a way to get a step forward into becoming….fighting the disease that is plaguing our country.” Wamego Health Center, Emergency Room RN, Nikki Fager says.

“Trying to get back to what we consider normal and that’s very exciting for me….to get past this era.” Wamego Health Center, director of nursing, Vanessa Lawrenz says.

Wamego Health Center will continue to vaccinate staff on rotation that allows them to keep up with scheduling the second dose three weeks later.

