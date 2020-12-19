TPD hosts reception for Chief Cochran

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Colleagues and friends bid farewell to Topeka’s Police Chief Friday.

TPD hosted a retirement reception for Chief Bill Cochran.

Cochran started his career at TPD 34 years ago, serving in various roles before stepping in as chief in 2018.

He plans to hang it up on January 1st.

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will serve in the interim as the department searches for a permanent replacement.

