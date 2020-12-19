Advertisement

TPD hosts reception for Chief Cochran

Retirement reception for TPD Chief Bill Cochran
Retirement reception for TPD Chief Bill Cochran(TPD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Colleagues and friends bid farewell to Topeka’s Police Chief Friday.

TPD hosted a retirement reception for Chief Bill Cochran.

Cochran started his career at TPD 34 years ago, serving in various roles before stepping in as chief in 2018.

He plans to hang it up on January 1st.

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will serve in the interim as the department searches for a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Authorities responded to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75.
Crews respond to two multi-vehicle wrecks on Hwy 75
Arturo Delacerda Jr.
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly (D) On The Phone.
Gov. Kelly gives COVID-19 update for vaccinations
Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly will run for re-election
Gov Kelly COVID-19 Update 6 p.m.
Gov Kelly COVID-19 Update 6 p.m.
WellHealth COVID-19 saliva testing starts in Manhattan
Partnership between WellHealth & KDHE, bring COVID-19 saliva test to Riley Co.