Topeka woman protests KS Dept. of Labor over unpaid unemployment claim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor continues working through its backlog of unemployment claims, but one Topekan said she is tired of being told to be patient.

Between regular unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), KDOL has more than 28,500 claims in their backlog.

LaCortney Kimber said she is one of those caught up in the system and does not understand why.

Outside KDOL on Friday morning she stood with a sign chanting, “What do we want? Claims paid! When do we want them? Now!”

Kimber said it’s been 8 months since she has been out of work and has not received any unemployment.

“They tell us to be patient. They also tell us ‘we’ll give you a call, our supervisor will give you a call within a week or two.’ That’s it,” she continued saying, “Every two weeks we hear be patient, you’re going to get paid, you’re payable. Be patient.”

Kimber said her patience has run out. During her last talk with an agent at KDOL, she said she received yet another setback.

“When I got a response from my agent saying that they would have to send my claim over to a supervisor, that was it for me,” Kimber said, “Something had to be done and something had to be done now.”

Friday on the sidewalk outside of KDOL, she let out her build up of emotions.

“I’m frustrated, I’m pissed, I’m mad, I’m all of that, I’m all of the above.” Kimber continued saying, “Why does this have to happen to us? Some claims went smoothly, why does ours have to take all these detours and go through all these obstacles? I don’t understand.”

KDOL said it is making headway with its regular unemployment backlog. It’s at 3,570 down from 5,200 a week ago, but PUA remains at 25,000 claims.

They said the challenge with PUA includes claimants missing required documents and the nearly 15,000 that were either abandoned or fraudulent.

KDOL said they believe they will have a large majority of the backlog of claims addressed by the end of this month.

For those needing to check the status of their unemployment claim or upload any missing documents, click here.

The state Labor Department also issued an alert Friday about a fraudulent benefits website. They said they are working with the Secret Service, FBI and other agencies to track down who is behind it.

The Labor Department wants to remind the community the only legitimate sites are the main page, DOL.KS.gov, the unemployment benefit site, GetKansasBenefits.gov, and the PUA benefit site, PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov.

