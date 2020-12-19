Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on drug charges

Topeka man arrested on drug charges
Topeka man arrested on drug charges(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.

The Topeka Police Department said they served a search warrant in the 3500 block of SW 29th St. related to an ongoing investigation.

During the search they found Joe Martinez III, 34, of Topeka in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent for distribution, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Kansas Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County jury's murder conviction of Zachary Buck-Shrag
State Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County murder conviction
No serious injuries were reported in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the 3200 block of...
Police find car that fled hit-and-run collision in southwest Topeka
Torrello Cameron and Mary Coleman
65-year-old woman one of two arrested in drug bust
‘Mean-mugging’ leads to shooting, death of woman in her nearby yard, witnesses testify

Latest News

Topeka woman protests KS Dept. of Labor over unpaid unemployment claim
Topeka woman protests KS Dept. of Labor over unpaid unemployment claim
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-20
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-20
Brigette Cowan gives her sister Tammy Meeks her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18, 2020....
Sisters see family ties in St. Francis pandemic response
Brigette Cowan gives her sister Tammy Meeks the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18, 2020, at TUKHS St....
Sisters help lead pandemic response at Topeka hospital