Topeka man arrested on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.

The Topeka Police Department said they served a search warrant in the 3500 block of SW 29th St. related to an ongoing investigation.

During the search they found Joe Martinez III, 34, of Topeka in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent for distribution, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.