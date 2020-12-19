Study shows Kansans drink three days in a row over holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansans drink for three days in a row on average over the holidays.

According to a study of 3,000 drinkers from Addiction-Treatment.com, the average Kansan drinks for three days in a row over the holidays. It said a few warm mugs of spiced cider or a nightcap or two each evening could add up.

However, the study showed that Washington and Idaho drink the most, for a period of six days at a time. It said Hawaii, Louisiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia have a more sober season and only drink for two days in a row.

The study also showed that 42% of respondents say they consider drinking at Christmas to be a family tradition. It said an additional 35% said they gift booze to loved ones over the holidays. It said 24% of respondents also admitted to often spiking their morning joe with alcohol during the holidays.

The survey also showed that 16% of respondents said they are concerned about their loved ones’ drinking habits these holidays following the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important that people not use the pandemic or the holidays to justify excessive drinking,” said Brittney Morse, a spokesperson for Addiction-Treatment.com and a licensed advanced alcohol and drug counselor. “We know that overindulgence in alcohol can start the process for bad habits and lead to unhealthy coping skills that could ultimately result in alcohol dependence. Now is a great time to establish new, healthy traditions that are not centered around the consumption of alcohol. This ensures every family member, even those in recovery, can enjoy the holiday traditions together.”

For more information or to read the full study, click here.

