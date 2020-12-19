Sisters see family ties in St. Francis pandemic response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family that works together battles pandemics together.

At least, that the case for Tammy Meeks and Brigette Cowan. The sisters are both RNs at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus.

“I always wanted to help people, take care of people,” Meeks said, adding she was influenced by seeing her grandfather hospitalized when she was in junior high.

Cowan’s career path was influenced by her big sister.

“I followed her footsteps,” Cowan said. “I didn’t know I wanted to be a nurse until I saw her going through nursing school.”

Meeks is the ICU nurse manager at TUKHS St. Francis campus.

“I love the intensity, and the Type A personalities, and really caring for people at some of the worst times of their life,” she said.

Cowan is director of the hospital’s emergency department.

“I like the adrenaline. I like being there for families and patients,” she said.

Together, the sisters are leading key areas of the hospital through all the changes COVID-19 has brought.

“Gowns, masks, goggles, face shields, N95 masks for every single patient, not knowing whether or not when they walk in the door, they could possibly have COVID,” Cowan said of the new ER procedures. “It is tiresome. It’s exhausting, but we do what we do for our patients.”

Meeks said it’s taking an emotional toll on ICU nurses, who become attached to patients they’re caring for longer-term, and substituting for family members who are not allowed to visit.

“The hardest part is seeing the dramatic effects of COVID-19, especially recently (as) we’ve seen an increase in deaths, and that’s really hard - especially for the nurse,” she said. “It’s more like a family atmosphere, really, because we’ve all banded together, and it even seems the community is an extension of our family here at the hospital.”

As the pandemic has dragged on, the sisters find they’re just the shot of support the other needs. That took on a more literal meaning Friday, as Cowan gave Meeks her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s nice to be able to kind of vent or discuss things with her, where she understands, as opposed to taking it home to my family all the time,” Meeks said.

“Having that lifeline, is what I consider her, to be able to talk about maybe something rough that you’ve had in your day,” Cowan added.

Meeks called the vaccine’s arrival a sort of “Christmas miracle.” She and Cowan believe it’s a sign their family, and their family of health care workers, are poised to help all families come out the other side .

“Hang in here a little bit longer,” Meeks said.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cowan said. “It’s going to take a while, but we are here for you.”

The sisters thanked the community for all their support, from coffee and food, to stuffed animals and encouraging notes. They also are quick to credit the entire team at St. Francis, saying everyone has stepped up to do whatever is needed.

“It’s made our team stronger,” Meeks said.

