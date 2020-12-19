Sens. Moran, Wicker, Thune say government cyberattack shows importance of strong cybersecurity protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Senate Committees have released a statement of support for strong cybersecurity protections following a cyberattack that focused on government agencies.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, says he and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet released a statement of support for strong cybersecurity after the cyberattack on government agencies, including the Department of Commerce.

“The Commerce Committee received an initial briefing from the Department of Commerce regarding a sophisticated cyberattack, and we will continue to monitor the investigation closely. While many details are still unknown, the attack emphasizes the importance of strong cybersecurity protections and rapid incident responses across all federal agencies. Cyberattacks by nation-states like Russia and China threaten our economy and national security. Our response should be swift and clear,” said the Senators.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.