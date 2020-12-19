Senate passes bill to honor women of the “Six-Triple-Eight”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran’s bill honoring women of the “Six-Triple-Eight” has passed the Senate and is headed to a House vote.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said the Senate unanimously passed his bipartisan legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the Women’s ArmyCorps where were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Director Battalion, the “Six-Triple-Eight,” during World War II. He said the unit served at home and in Europe where they sorted and routed mail to millions of service members and civilians. He said the monument in their honor can be found at Buffalo Soldier Memorial Park on Fort Leavenworth.

“The women of the ‘Six-Triple-Eight’ served honorably at home and abroad,” said Sen. Moran. “Their contributions to the war effort cannot be understated – they worked tirelessly to clear a six-month backlog of mail by processing over 65,000 pieces of mail per shift to make certain that troop morale remained high at a pivotal point in the war. Their efforts made certain that people like my mom and dad, two people that loved each other dearly, were able to communicate throughout the war while my dad was overseas, just like so many other Kansans and Americans who were separated from their loved ones. The brave women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion are deserving of this honor as the only all-African-American, all-female battalion to serve overseas in World War II.”

“This legislation recognizes the women of the ‘Six-Triple-Eight’ for their tremendous service and sacrifice, and I urge the House to quickly pass this bill to give these women the recognition that they have earned,” continued Sen. Moran.

“Passage of S.633 secures the Six-Triple-Eight’s legacy in our nation’s history,” Six-Triple-Eight Advocate and U.S. Army Colonel Edna Cummings said. “These brave women paved the way for future generations to serve our country in the military and throughout society.”

According to Moran, in October of 2918, the Senate unanimously passed his resolution to honor the 688th Central Postal Directory Battalion. He said in November of 2019, he participated in the dedication of the 6888th Monument at the Buffalo Soldier Memorial Park on Fort Leavenworth. Lastly, he said in March of 2019, he introduced S. 633 to award the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the 6888th.

