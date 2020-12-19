Sedgwick man charged with production of child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man has been charged with one count of producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Frederick L. Martin, 25, of Sedgwick, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender.

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened in Sedgwick Co. from August to October 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Martin could face a penalty of no less than 35 years and no more than 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of producing child pornography and an additional 10 years, which will be served consecutively, on the other count.

According to McAllister, Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.