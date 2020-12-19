Saturdays Forecast: Sunny and Cooler Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dry cold front pushed through northeast Ks Friday night bringing some cooler into Ks. We will have lots of sunshine today, but will remain cooler than what we were yesterday with seasonable highs in the 40s. Winds will be much calmer than what we had yesterday. Winds today will be from the W at 5-10mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be from the S at 5mph. Sunday will be the start of our warm up highs getting back into the 50s. We will continue to see lots of sunshine tomorrow with light winds.

Monday, we will continue with the sunshine and see highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday, we will likely see highs in the upper 50s and even low 60s. Midweek, there will be a strong cold front pushing through that will have a large cold air mass settling in place bringing much colder air with it, Wednesday night. Thursday will be very cold with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain cold into the weekend.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Precipitation chances over the next 8 days at this time are very slight. Our best chance at seeing precipitation will be late Wednesday into early Thursday. Moisture return to Kansas will be the largest factor in how much precipitation we will see. As of right now, it is not looking like we will see a lot of moisture available for widespread precipitation, however I think some flurries and some light snow showers will be possible Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

Today: Sunny skies. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the W at 5-10mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds from the S at 5mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds from the NW/SW at 5-10mph.

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time as we are expecting calm conditions through at least Wednesday afternoon. There is a slight chance of light snow showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but with a lot of uncertainty on moisture return to Kansas at this time, you will need to stay updated on the forecast over the next several days.

