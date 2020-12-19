Partnership between WellHealth & KDHE, bring COVID-19 saliva test to Riley Co.

MANHATTAN Kan. (WIBW) - A partnership between WellHealth and KDHE brought the first day of self-administered saliva collection for COVID-19 testing to Manhattan on Friday.

Registration for the saliva testing events is required, those participating will receive a QR code for checking in.

Patients names are verified before instructions on how to collect the saliva into the vials for each participant.

The saliva testing is non-invasive, the participant collects saliva in the vial before proceeding to the check-out area to deposit the vial to be sent out for testing.

“I would say that getting tested right now is the best way to help the country get through the pandemic; the best way to keep your friends and family and loved ones safe.” WellHealth, Chief Marketing Officer, Mouyyad Abdulhadi says.

Participants will receive an email and text message with their test results 48 to 96 hours after the day of saliva collection.

To register for the WellHealth COVID-19 saliva testing, visit GoGetTested.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.