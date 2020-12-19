Over $5 million given to communities for infrastructure funding in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over $5 million has been given to communities chosen to get Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program grants.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced the recipients of over $5 million being made available statewide as part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program.

According to Gov. Kelly, the KLBIP is a state-local partnership initiative that is part of the Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program, or IKE, which is a decade-long transportation program approved by the Kansas Legislature in 2020 and signed into law by herself, in order to address the needs of infrastructure statewide. She said 2020′s KLBIP recipients include 27 counties and three cities that will get a combined total of $5.1 million.

“Congratulations to the Kansas communities that submitted successful applications and for securing local matching funds for bridge projects that are critical to their community’s success,” Governor Kelly said. “Improving the overall transportation system across our state is integral to our economic recovery, and an important step forward as we work to invest in and rebuild our state’s foundation.”

Gov. Kelly said KDOT reinstated the bridge program in 2019 to help cities and counties by providing up to $150,000 toward the replacement and rehabilitation of bridges on local roadway systems. She said for the last round of selections, a total of 68 applications from 61 local public agencies were received with requests for around $11.4 million in funding. She said the total value of the individual bridge replacement costs ranged from $150,000 to $2.4 million.

Gail Klaasen, Neosho Co. Commission Chair and whose county was a successful applicant, said the KLBIP funds will help replace a bridge that is deteriorating on a road that is getting busier.

“Neosho County, like the rest of Kansas, is finding it difficult to find the funds to fix the many road and bridge needs that arise,” Klaassen said. “Partnering with KDOT to complete this project is the only way Neosho County will be able to complete this project during this time of crisis. We are grateful for KDOT’s investment in Neosho County.”

“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz, Kansas Department of Transportation. “This program allows KDOT to help communities move forward with projects that keep critical local roadways open and viable.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the KLBIP targets bridges 20-50 feet long and with a daily vehicle count of less than 100. She said deficient structures that are longer and deficient structures that are on busier roads will also qualify for funding under the program, but they will be limited to the same state funding amounts. She said there are around 19,000 bridges on local road systems and about 20% of them are in poor condition or unable to meet weight and vehicle requirements.

Gov. Kelly said the cities receiving funds are as follows:

Allen County

City of Arkansas City

Chautauqua County

Cheyenne County

Cloud County

Cowley County

City of De Soto

Ellis County

Graham County

Harper County

Harvey County

Kingman County

Labette County

Lincoln County

Linn County

Marion County

McPherson County

Nemaha County

Neosho County

Ness County

Norton County

Ottawa County

Rooks County

Saline County

Scott County

Sheridan County

Sherman County

City of South Hutchinson

Wallace County

Washington County

To see a map, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.