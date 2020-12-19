Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is expected over the next few days before it turns colder again midweek.

Sunday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s with a light northwest breeze.

It will turn even warmer for the start of the workweek with highs making it near 60 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. These temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average for late December.

A strong cold front is set to move through on Wednesday, bringing very gusty winds and falling temperatures during the day. Wind chills will end up in the 20s by the afternoon.

It will stay cooler for Christmas Eve with highs only in the lower 30s. Mid 40s are expected Christmas Day with sunshine.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5. Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 53

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 34

Mon: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy, windy. Falling temperatures.

Christmas Eve: High: 32 Low: 18 Sunny and breezy.

Christmas Day: High: 45 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

