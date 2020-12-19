Midwinter Mashup teaches students skills to prepare for a post-COVID economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many schools online, and high school students are worried about starting jobs in a post-COVID economy.

Destinations Career Academy, an online platform offering career readiness education, says to help students get a leg up and hone their career skills before graduation, Stride, Inc., is providing a free online career skills camp, Midwinter Mashup, which is available to all Kansas students from Dec. 28 - 30.

According to Dr. Shaun McAlmont, educational executive and head of Career Learning Solutions at Stride, as COVID continues to disrupt industries nationwide, it is important that schools start preparing students for successful careers earlier than before.

To sign up or learn more, click here.

