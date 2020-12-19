KDOT Director of Planning, Development celebrates 30 year service anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transporation Director of Planning and Development is celebrating his 30th year with the department.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Chris Herrick, Director of Planning and Development, is celebrating three decades of valued service to the State of Kansas.

According to KDOT, starting in January of 1991, Herrick has spent his entire career with its Division of Planning and Development. It said he has held titles of Models and Forecasting Engineering Associate, MPO Administration Engineering Associate, Statewide Planning Engineer and Chief of Transportation Planning before he was named Director in 2008. It said he also served dual roles from 2016-2019 when he was also the Director of Fiscal and Asset Management.

KDOT said Herrick leads the division in its efforts to create an efficient multimodal transportation system in areas like statewide and metropolitan planning, Intelligent Transportation Systems, traffic engineering and safety, signing rail/freight, public transportation, bicycle-pedestrian transportation, data collection and analysis, asset management and economic development.

According to the department, Herrick serves on several national and regional transportation committees, which include the Mid-America Association of Transportation Officials (MAASTO) Planning Committee; Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission (MIPRC); American Association of State Transportation Officials Planning Committee; and the AASHTO Innovation Initiative (AII).

KDOT said Herrick and his wife, Susan, live in Topeka and have two adult sons and four granddaughters.

