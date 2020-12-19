Kansas Senate President-elect Masterson names Standing Committee chairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has named his Standing Committee chairs.
“I am proud to announce committee chairs for the 2021 legislative session,” said Masterson. “The elections brought us a host of high-quality individuals to the Kansas Senate with a wide variety of talent and expertise and these appointments reflect that. Together with our incoming leadership team, this all-star lineup is prepared to get to work for the people of Kansas.”
Masterson said the 2021 Standing Committees and corresponding chairs are as follows:
- Agriculture & National Resources - Dan Kerschen
- Public Health & Welfare - Richard Hildebrand
- Transportation - Mike Petersen
- Assessment & Taxation - Caryn Tyson
- Transparency & Ethics - Elaine Bowers
- Local Government - Carolyn McGinn
- Financial Institutions - Jeff Longbine
- Insurance - Jeff Longbine
- Federal & State Affairs - Larry Alley
- Commerce - Robert Olson
- Judiciary - Kellie Warren
- Ways & Means - Rick Billinger
- Utilities - Mike Thompson
- Education - Molly Baumgardner
