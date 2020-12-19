Kansas Senate President-elect Masterson names Standing Committee chairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has named his Standing Committee chairs.

Kansas Senate President-elect Ty Masterson says he has named his Standing Committee chairs which will take effect on Jan. 11, 2021.

“I am proud to announce committee chairs for the 2021 legislative session,” said Masterson. “The elections brought us a host of high-quality individuals to the Kansas Senate with a wide variety of talent and expertise and these appointments reflect that. Together with our incoming leadership team, this all-star lineup is prepared to get to work for the people of Kansas.”

Masterson said the 2021 Standing Committees and corresponding chairs are as follows:

Agriculture & National Resources - Dan Kerschen

Public Health & Welfare - Richard Hildebrand

Transportation - Mike Petersen

Assessment & Taxation - Caryn Tyson

Transparency & Ethics - Elaine Bowers

Local Government - Carolyn McGinn

Financial Institutions - Jeff Longbine

Insurance - Jeff Longbine

Federal & State Affairs - Larry Alley

Commerce - Robert Olson

Judiciary - Kellie Warren

Ways & Means - Rick Billinger

Utilities - Mike Thompson

Education - Molly Baumgardner

