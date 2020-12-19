Advertisement

Kansas Senate President-elect Masterson names Standing Committee chairs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has named his Standing Committee chairs.

Kansas Senate President-elect Ty Masterson says he has named his Standing Committee chairs which will take effect on Jan. 11, 2021.

“I am proud to announce committee chairs for the 2021 legislative session,” said Masterson. “The elections brought us a host of high-quality individuals to the Kansas Senate with a wide variety of talent and expertise and these appointments reflect that. Together with our incoming leadership team, this all-star lineup is prepared to get to work for the people of Kansas.”

Masterson said the 2021 Standing Committees and corresponding chairs are as follows:

  • Agriculture & National Resources - Dan Kerschen
  • Public Health & Welfare - Richard Hildebrand
  • Transportation - Mike Petersen
  • Assessment & Taxation - Caryn Tyson
  • Transparency & Ethics - Elaine Bowers
  • Local Government - Carolyn McGinn
  • Financial Institutions - Jeff Longbine
  • Insurance - Jeff Longbine
  • Federal & State Affairs - Larry Alley
  • Commerce - Robert Olson
  • Judiciary - Kellie Warren
  • Ways & Means - Rick Billinger
  • Utilities - Mike Thompson
  • Education - Molly Baumgardner

