Kansas Senate Minority Leader chooses new Chief of Staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes has chosen her new Chief of Staff.

Newly-elected Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sikes says she has chosen Cory Sheedy to be her Chief of Staff in the Democratic Leader’s Office. She said due to his previous health policy and legislative experience, she named him as her first staff appointment since her election.

“Cory has the right combination of legislative relationships, experience and understanding of the critical issues and policies that Kansans value and hope to see move forward this session,” Sykes said. “I look forward to working closely with him, our caucus, Governor Kelly and our Democrat and Republican colleagues to strengthen our state and recover from this pandemic.”

According to Sikes, Sheedy served most recently as legislative director and assistant counsel in the Office of Governor Laura Kelly.

“Cory has a proven track record of working with stakeholders, legislators and advocates alike,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Although we will miss him in the Governor’s Office, his work experience makes him an excellent choice to lead the senate minority caucus’ office under Senator Sykes. I have no doubt he will work hard to keep Kansas families top of mind as we rebuild our state’s foundation.

Sikes said previously, Sheedy served as chief of staff to the House Democratic Caucus. She said he oversaw the 2016 legislative races that expanded the House caucus by 13 seats in a single year. She said Sheedy also has vast experience in health policy and compliance through his work for the Kansas Health Policy Authority and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“After many months of historic challenges, we have an opportunity to make real progress for Kansas families,” said Sykes. “At this pivotal moment in the pandemic, we must expand healthcare, provide relief for businesses and farmers who are hurting, protect workers who are still out of a job, and do all we can to get our kids back in school. This session will impact the lives of Kansans for years to come. We must all put politics aside this session and work hard on behalf of the people of this great state.”

Sikes said additional staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

