K-State updates quarantine guidance

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has updated its quarantine policy.

Kansas State University says it has revised its quarantine policy based on the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said those that are a close contact or who are a close contact or who are traveling or returning to Kansas from a high-risk area are required to self-quarantine for 10 days without symptoms. It said the guidance was updated from the previous 14 day period.

According to K-State, those that develop symptoms should contact the Lafene Health Center or other health care providers and complete a full 14-day quarantine. It said testing is recommended for those with symptoms but is not required. It said if a negative test result is received during quarantine, the individual is required to still complete the full quarantine. It said a negative result would not reduce the total quartine time to 10 days for those that experience symptoms or less for those without symptoms. It said individuals cannot test out of quarantine.

K-State said changes were made based on recommendations from the CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Evnorment, local public health officials and the university medical director.

To learn more about isolation and quarantine, click here.

To learn more about COVID-19 exposure protocols, click here.

