K-State sees success in higher education during pandemic

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University still sees success in higher education despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas State University said during the Kansas Board of Regents Dec. 16 meeting, President Richard Myers discussed the university’s success in higher education during the COVID-19 this past semester. It said he shared that the university’s testing efforts will soon be made available at the Student Union and in residence halls to encourage students to participate.

According to Myers, Vice President for Research Peter Dorhout will retire, as well as the Dean of K-State Libraries Lori Goetsch.

The university said a well-being day was also approved and added to the spring 2021 academic calendar.

According to the university, the Regents also voted to extend the suspension of board policy to allow students to enroll in the spring 2021 semester despite having outstanding financial balances. It said the allocation of more money from the state’s Coroanvirus Relief Fund was also approved.

