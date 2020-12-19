K-State Polytechnic receives grant for reskilling, upskilling manufacturing workers affected by pandemic

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Polytechnic has gotten a grant for developing targeted skills for manufacturing workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus says it has been awarded a $398,100 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce in order to support the needs of the advanced manufacturing industry in the state by reskilling and upskilling workers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-State Polytechnic said it will use the funds to purchase equipment to upgrade and expand instructional offerings regarding information technology and advanced manufacturing. It said the training equipment will also allow for the development of apprenticeship degree programs in advanced and smart manufacturing.

The campus said the principal investigators for the grant are all faculty members in the Department of Integrated Studies: Troy Harding, interim department head; Siny Joseph, associate professor of economics; Michael Pritchard, assistant professor of computer systems technology, and Mark Jackson, professor of mechanical engineering technology.

“The purpose of the Higher Education Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Equipment Grant program is to support the needs of advanced manufacturing companies in Kansas,” said Jackson, the primary author of the proposal. “The program will also allow the campus to extend the same targeted program skills to secondary school partners, such as USD 305 in Salina, to further develop skills that enhance manufacturing pathways in high schools.”

According to K-State Polytechnic, practitioners of smart manufacturing are responsible for integrating what is new in manufacturing with methods that already exist, as well as processes and procedures. It said the combination of courses, certificates and degree options it offers gives students stackable educational opportunities. It said the programs are built around a project-based educational model and on-campus labs give students hands-on experience with up to date technology that is used in the industry.

