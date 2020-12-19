Advertisement

Helping Hands Humane Society brings holiday cheer to its animals

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas came early this year for animals living at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

It’s a tradition that dates back years for the shelter and is their way of making sure every animal gets a holiday meal and toy.

Helping Hands volunteers as well as 13′s own Melissa Brunner and photojournalist Doug Brown helped deliver the holiday surprise on Saturday.

Dogs were given green beans, pumpkin topped with whipped cream and a hot dog. The cats received tuna and pumpkin topped with whipped cream. The rabbits and guinea pigs got their own special meal of green beans and spinach leaves.

Emi Griess, Helping Hands Communications Coordinator said they know some of the animals may not have a home by Christmas, and wanted them to feel loved.

She adds the community played a big part in that saying, “So many people donated the pumpkin, the tuna, the hot dogs and the toys that the animals get and so, it’s a way for our whole community to come together and give them a positive experience for the holidays.”

Helping Hands also wants to remind people that there are some human foods that are safe to give pets, like the items they included in this year’s holiday meal.

Griess said if you do give your pet human food this holiday season, make sure to keep it in small amounts and don’t add any spices as that could upset their stomach.

