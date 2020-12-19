Gov. Kelly will run for re-election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will run for a second term.

A spokesperson confirmed the news four days after Kelly named Commerce Secretary David Toland as her new lieutenant governor. It prompted speculation the democrat might be helping position him for a future run.

While confirming Kelly’s reelection bid, the spokesperson also told 13 NEWS the governor is focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s economic recovery.

