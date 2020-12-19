Gov. Kelly, Legislative Leaders announce COVID-19 regional response reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Legislative Leaders announce their COVID-19 regional response reports.

Governor Laura Kelly says a bipartisan effort by her, Senate President Ty Masterson and Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman has formed an initiative to regularly communicate essential data to better inform regional and state leaders navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gov. Kelly, every Tuesday, reports will be shared from the seven regions of Kansas as defined by the Kansas Healthcare Coalitions Map. She said the information will be presented by local health leaders and will inform state leadership on immediate needs communities face as they continue to respond to the pandemic.

Gov. Kelly said a summary of the seven regional reports will be presented during the State Finance Council each Wednesday.

“We encourage this additional opportunity for real-time information to be spread throughout the state and for regions to communicate in a way that helps move us forward in our COVID-19 response efforts,” Governor Kelly said. “This new reporting system will be another tool that my administration can use to keep Kansans healthy, protect small businesses, and keep our schools open.”

“I’m grateful to see groups stepping up to continue to share meaningful data through accessible channels to more Kansans. Thanks to the Kansas Hospital Association and many others for getting this going,” Speaker Ryckman said.

According to Gov. Kelly, the calls will be data-driven and publicly accessible to inform decision-makers at all levels, including business leaders, elected officials, faith leaders and parents.

Gov. Kelly said Wichita restauranteur and community leader, Jon Rolph, has been asked to chair the calls and provide a summary to the SFC the next day. She said the project will be called Regional Report Outs and will be yet another tool in the state’s pandemic response. She said Rolph thanks Republicans and Democrats for putting politics aside during the health crisis to save lives and navigate the pandemic.

“Healthcare is regional. When people need something, they want a solution closer to home,” Rolph said. “Knowing this information in real-time can help everyone better understand what’s happening and even equip people to help when possible. We need people at all levels to be having these conversations and this process will simply make that easier.”

“The dashboard reports have been a critical tool. We believe that continuing to share information in new and relevant ways can better equip Kansans to understand the challenges our state faces and the solutions we can all bring to the table,” Chad Austin, President and CEO of Kansas Hospital Association, said.

Gov. Kelly said the discussions will be recorded and posted on the State’s COVID-19 Response website which can be accessed by anyone at any time. She said the discussions will also be shared via YouTube every Tuesday, beginning with the first region at 1 p.m. She said the discussions will last around 15 to 30 minutes and will provide data from each of the seven regions. Se said discussion participants include regional public health officials, hospitals, healthcare providers and stakeholders.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Tuesday call schedule is as follows:

Kansas City Metro 1:00 pm

South Central 1:30 pm

Northeast 2:00 pm

North Central 2:30 pm

Northwest 3:30 pm

Southwest 4:00 pm

Southeast 4:30 pm

