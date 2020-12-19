Gov. Kelly gives COVID-19 update for vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly said Kansas is now ranked fourth in the nation for increasing weekly coronavirus testing making a drastic change from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said Kansas was among the worst states for testing when it rolled out its Unified COVID-19 Testing Strategy in late September. Now nearing 1,000,000 tests, the state ranks in the top five.

Kelly said, “The widespread screening that we’re doing now will catch people that are asymptomatic and that’s how we’ll stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The testing expansion is coupled with the arrival of Pfizer’s vaccine in the state. Kelly said 95% of Kansas counties have received doses to administer to frontline workers. The other 5% requested to not receive the vaccine in advance.

“Kansas has been sort of recognized across the country as having the broadest, widest distribution of the vaccine,” she said. “While a lot of states have been sort of limiting it to their larger urban areas, Kansas didn’t do that. We’ve got it out all over the state.”

The federal government reduced the number of doses for the state’s next Pfizer shipment to ensure there’s enough for those in the process to receive their second shot in three weeks. Kelly said they are still expecting 49,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine next week.

“With the news of the vaccine delivery, we can enter the new year with confidence that life will return to normal in a matter of months - we’re not there yet,” she said. “Cases and deaths continue to rise across the state and we’re still in the midst of the holiday season with an increase likelihood of family gatherings.”

As of Friday morning, there are 39 available free testing locations with Kelly expecting more to be added in the coming weeks.

They can be found on GoGetTested.com/Kansas

