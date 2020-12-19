Employees at KDOT celebrate service anniversaries
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees with the Kansas Department of Transporation are celebrating milestone service anniversaries.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is appreciative of employees celebrating state service anniversaries in January of 2021. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their long term dedication provided to the state.
According to KDOT, employees celebrating service anniversaries in January are as follows:
Those celebrating 40 years:
- Michael Hollis, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Rolla
Those celebrating 30 years:
- Roger Anderson, Equipment Operator Specialist, Wamego
- Chris Herrick, Director of Planning and Development, Topeka
Those celebrating 20 years:
- Bobby Davis, Engineering Technician Specialist, Blue Mound
- Dennis Kennedy, Equipment Operator Senior, Mankato
- Jennifer Kern, Public Service Administrator I, Mayetta
- Mitchell Kline, Welder, Norton
- Ian Stringham, Engineering Technician Specialist, Osawatomie
- Karla Thies, Assistant Bureau Chief, Tecumseh
- Benjamin Tush, Engineering Technician Specialist, Garnett
- Cody Ward, Engineering Technician Specialist, Logan
Those celebrating 10 years:
- Rita Baltazor, Engineering Technician Senior, Salina
- Michelle Burnett, Area Engineer, Ellinwood
- Mitchell Cady, Engineering Technician, Salina
- James Cedeno, Equipment Operator, Lyons
- Jamie Davis, Equipment Operator, Scott City
- Matthew Dotson, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Salina
- Raul Flores, Equipment Operator, Moscow
- Leonard Harding, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Topeka
- Kevin Height, Equipment Operator Senior, Barnes
- Arthur Helvie, Engineering Technician Senior, Haysville
- Josiah Jones, Engineering Technician Senior, Atwood
- Marcella Larrabee, State Auditor I, Lawrence
- Brian Mallory, Equipment Operator Senior, Jewell
- Robert Percival Jr., District Construction Engineer, Norton
- Earl Sowers, Equipment Operator Senior, Corning
- Peter Tobaben, Engineering Associate III, Lenexa
- Tabitha Weigel, Accountant IV, Topeka
