Employees at KDOT celebrate service anniversaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees with the Kansas Department of Transporation are celebrating milestone service anniversaries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is appreciative of employees celebrating state service anniversaries in January of 2021. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their long term dedication provided to the state.

According to KDOT, employees celebrating service anniversaries in January are as follows:

Those celebrating 40 years:

Michael Hollis, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Rolla

Those celebrating 30 years:

Roger Anderson, Equipment Operator Specialist, Wamego

Chris Herrick, Director of Planning and Development, Topeka

Those celebrating 20 years:

Bobby Davis, Engineering Technician Specialist, Blue Mound

Dennis Kennedy, Equipment Operator Senior, Mankato

Jennifer Kern, Public Service Administrator I, Mayetta

Mitchell Kline, Welder, Norton

Ian Stringham, Engineering Technician Specialist, Osawatomie

Karla Thies, Assistant Bureau Chief, Tecumseh

Benjamin Tush, Engineering Technician Specialist, Garnett

Cody Ward, Engineering Technician Specialist, Logan

Those celebrating 10 years:

Rita Baltazor, Engineering Technician Senior, Salina

Michelle Burnett, Area Engineer, Ellinwood

Mitchell Cady, Engineering Technician, Salina

James Cedeno, Equipment Operator, Lyons

Jamie Davis, Equipment Operator, Scott City

Matthew Dotson, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Salina

Raul Flores, Equipment Operator, Moscow

Leonard Harding, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Topeka

Kevin Height, Equipment Operator Senior, Barnes

Arthur Helvie, Engineering Technician Senior, Haysville

Josiah Jones, Engineering Technician Senior, Atwood

Marcella Larrabee, State Auditor I, Lawrence

Brian Mallory, Equipment Operator Senior, Jewell

Robert Percival Jr., District Construction Engineer, Norton

Earl Sowers, Equipment Operator Senior, Corning

Peter Tobaben, Engineering Associate III, Lenexa

Tabitha Weigel, Accountant IV, Topeka

