Drive-thru fundraiser planned for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Foundry Event Center is putting a twist on the traditional fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas.

The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St., is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at their parking lot. People who pull in will be treated to live music and free homemade hot cocoa. They’re hoping for monetary donations, or items from the Ronald McDonald House’s wish list, including baby toys, burp rags, sippy cups, Dawn dish soap, kitchen hand towels, and toilet paper.

Watch the video to hear Foundry events manager Larry Barnes talk about why the event is so important to him. You can see the full wish list here.

