1st Judicial District Nominating Commission sends nominee names to Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Names of three nominees for a district judge from the 1st Judicial District have been sent to Governor Laura Kelly.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of four nominees for a district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Bednar on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Commission said the 1st Judicial District is made up of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

According to the Commission, the nominees are as follows:

John J. Bryant Jr., attorney, Kansas City, Kansas;

Michael G. Jones, attorney, Lansing;

John Robert Kurth, attorney, city attorney for Nortonville, municipal judge for Elwood, and Kickapoo tribal prosecutor, Atchison; and

Andrew E. Werring, attorney, Atchison.

The Commission said nominees for a district judge are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state of Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.