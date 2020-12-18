WU men’s basketball game against Lincoln postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University men’s basketball game against Lincoln has been postponed.

Washburn University says its men’s basketball game with Lincoln that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to policies regarding COVID-19 for the Lincoln Blue Tiger basketball team. It said the game will be played at a later date.

According to the University, the Ichabod’s are 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the latest NABC top 25 coaches poll. It said the team’s next game will be on Jan. 2, 2021, when they travel to Tahlequah, Okla., to face Northeastern State to open the new year.

The Washburn University women’s basketball team’s game against Lincoln was also previously postponed.

