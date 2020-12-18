USD 501 Board discusses other schools’ views on masks during sports competitions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education (USD 501) discussed mixed reviews about how policies for winter sports are working in practice at their Thursday meeting.

USD 501 athletes must wear masks during competition, both at home and away.

The districts also require visiting teams to wear masks.

The board learned at their meeting that four schools outside of the district will not make the same requirements when 501 visits.

“[The four schools] have stated it is a matter of local control,” Colin Cathey, USD 501 Athletic Programs Supervisor told the board.

“Which we are imposing our rules on their school district in which they should be the ones who should have the authority to tell their student-athletes what they will and will not do at their sites.”

Board members discussed both sides of the issue.

“I’m very disappointed in the other districts, I’ll tell you that,” board member Dr. Michael Morrison said.

“I’m trying to put myself in their position and if somebody said, somebody came and said ‘you have to do this when we’re at your games’ I can see why they would be resistant,” Lalo Munoz, another member said.

The board discussed the possibility of suspending the mask requirement during gameplay and instead require a test for COVID-19 before a game, noting free testing sites around Topeka.

“I see no reason why every athlete can’t get tested,” board member Melanie Stuart-Campbell said.

There was a discussion of downsides to the swap.

“Just because they got a test two days before the game doesn’t mean that they may not have the virus on the day of the game,” board member Sue Bolley said.

“So unless they get tested right before a game, they can be infected or show symptoms several days later after their test.

Cathey said there have not been any issues with getting district athletes to comply with the mask requirement.

However, members voiced concerns about those players wearing masks correctly.

“Our approval of moving forward with competitions was on the condition that masks be worn correctly and that it be enforced, I’m just worried about this, I’m also worried about these other districts that won’t want to play us,” Stuart-Campbell said.

“Correct mask-wearing needs to be enforced for all players this issue really needs to be addressed for the safety of ALL athletes and their families.”

The four schools were not named, but Cathey said 501 is not scheduled to play any of them until January.

The district plans to revisit the mask issues in future meetings.

