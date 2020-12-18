65-year-old woman one of two arrested in drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topeka residents following a Drug Enforcement Task Force search warrant in the 300 block of SE Lake St.

On December 17, 65-year-old Mary Coleman was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. 26-year-old Torello Cameron was arrested for felon in possession of firearms and other narcotics violations. Seven guns were seized during the investigation, including several assault rifles.

Multiple agencies were involved including The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit, and Rossville Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.