Advertisement

65-year-old woman one of two arrested in drug bust

Torrello Cameron and Mary Coleman
Torrello Cameron and Mary Coleman(Shawn Wheat | SNCO Sheriffs Office)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topeka residents following a Drug Enforcement Task Force search warrant in the 300 block of SE Lake St.

On December 17, 65-year-old Mary Coleman was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. 26-year-old Torello Cameron was arrested for felon in possession of firearms and other narcotics violations. Seven guns were seized during the investigation, including several assault rifles.

Multiple agencies were involved including The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit, and Rossville Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Manhattan man arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old
Arturo Delacerda Jr.
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in burglary and package theft
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Three suffer serious injuries Wednesday evening in semi-tractor crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Kansas Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County jury's murder conviction of Zachary Buck-Shrag
State Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County murder conviction
Junction City PD to participate in “Taking Down DUI” enforcement campaign
No serious injuries were reported in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the 3200 block of...
Police find vehicle that fled hit-and-run collision in south Topeka
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw submitted her resignation stating...
Police: Dodge City mayor was never in danger