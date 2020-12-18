Topeka Wendy’s locations donate $6,000 to KS Children’s Service League

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local branches of one of the nation’s top fast food chains is giving back once again this holiday season.

Topeka’s five Wendy’s locations donated a total of $6,000 to the Kansas Children’s Service League as part of their annual “Giving Back at Christmas” initiative. Since 2007, the Topeka Wendy’s franchises have donated a portion of their profits from the first half of December to charities like the Topeka Rescue Mission, Boys and Girls Club, and the Red Cross.

