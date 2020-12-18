Topeka Municipal Court extends docket suspensions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Municipal Court has extended its docket suspensions through Jan. 15.

The City of Topeka says its Municipal Court will continue to keep its in-person dockets suspended through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. It said the decision was made after it carefully considered the Shawnee County Public Health Order and Shawnee County Community Transmission Severity Index Rating, which still shows the presence of COVID-19 is still uncontrolled in the community.

According to the City, Administrative Judge Karan Thadani expects in-person dockets to resume in some capacity on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. It said during this time, the Court will continue to conduct daily jail hearings via video conference on Mondays and Wednesdays. It said the Court will stay open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for defendants to set court dates, resolve non-appearance required cases, recall warrants, file documents, make payments and request payment plans. It said defendants are encouraged to conduct their business via telephone, email or fax whenever possible. It said payments may be made online, over the phone or by mail.

The City said all cases during this time will be rescheduled and notices of hearings will be mailed to defendants and defense counsel. It said defendants should call the County Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776 to update contact information during normal business hours. It said defendants are also encouraged to check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal. It said parties may also visit the Court’s website to find if their matter qualifies for resolution via videoconference hearing.

According to the City, those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to report as scheduled. It said probationers that are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should call the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.