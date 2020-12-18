Topeka Fire Commission raises concerns and questions about the Fire Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Commission spent two hours talking over concerns and raising questions with their processes as a unit.

Since this was only their second meeting, much focused on an overview of how the department operates, and why some stations have been temporarily out of service over the past several months.

City Manager Brent Trout said he expects to have the fire department fully staffed by the end of this year. With one idea for adding and keeping the force full strength being to lower the minimum age for firefighters to 18-years-old, though they couldn’t drive vehicles until they are 20 or 21.

The group also spoke about updating the dispatch system and software to ensure the right vehicles and equipment are sent to the correct place.

They say about 80% of the fire department’s calls are medical and 20% actual fires.

They used an example of an ethanol tank crash on Interstate-70. They said it was originally called in as a motor-vehicle accident, so a truck company, engine company and chief responded to the scene.

Once they realized the hazardous fuel involved, they had to wait for different equipment to deal with the hazardous scene.

Fire officials said the process has not been updated in more than 20 years.

Chief of Training Kevin Flory said the dispatch part of the communication process is valid and not outdated compared to others in the area.

He said, “What’s antiquated is our call types have not been updated or modernized and that’s where it’s lacking at. So, since 1997 we’ve basically been doing the same thing on call types. This new software is a good opportunity to go in and change all of that.”

The group did not get into specific talks on potential changes in station locations or closures tonight from their agenda.

