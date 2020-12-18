Support Topeka wins global awards for efforts in COVID-19 crisis communications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Support Topeka campaign has won international awards for its efforts in COVID-19 crisis communications efforts.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Support Topeka COVID-19 response campaign has been awarded the MarCom Platinum Award for Crisis Communication. It said the award honors the campaign’s contributions to crisis communications through assets like its website, videos, print materials and more, the campaign became a platform for CVOID-19 community response resources. It said the resources included the HOST Relief Program, Topeka Promise, economic recovery dashboard, local take out and curbside listings and more. It said alongside the Platinum Award, it also received a Gold Award for the “We Move Forward” video that was used to launch the 2020 State of the Community event and encourage Shawnee County residents.

“We are humbled to see this work recognized at the international level. MarCom is one of the world’s largest and most respected creative competitions. The pandemic created new and difficult challenges for everyone. Our ability to rapidly respond to the communication needs of our community and launch programs designed for relief and encouragement was made possible by the incredible agency partners we have at Sprout Creative, and the tireless work of the Greater Topeka Partnership’s marketing and communication staffs,” said Bob Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “I would not want to live through 2020 again, but I am so proud I got to go through this year with the amazing team, and partners, I have around me.”

“It is an honor to be recognized among some of the best work in the country, but the real reward is being able to do good work in our own community,” said Caleb Asher, Sprout Creative President and CEO. “The Support Topeka campaign was a wonderful collaboration between our team and the Greater Topeka Partnership during a time where sharing timely information was critical. We are thankful for the opportunity to support this great initiative.”

“Support Topeka proved to the region just how amazing it is to live and work in Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Glenda Washington, Senior Vice President of Women and Minority Business Development. “This platform allowed us to communicate quickly to the community about relief programs ranging from where to get curbside delivery, to the availability of national grants, including our own HOST Relief Program that helped hundreds of small businesses and furloughed workers. I am glad to see this work recognized by such an esteemed competition.”

According to the Partnership, MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while also recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. It said since its founding in 2004, the company has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. It said judges are industry professionals that review over 5,000 entries from 20 countries. It said winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness. It said MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.

