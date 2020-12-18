Advertisement

State Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County murder conviction

Man murdered victim in road-rage incident
Kansas Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County jury's murder conviction of Zachary Buck-Shrag
Kansas Supreme Court upholds Shawnee County jury's murder conviction of Zachary Buck-Shrag
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction of a Shawnee County man. The Kansas Supreme Court has also ordered twenty-four-year-old Zachary Buck-Schrag to pay $7,000 in attorney fees. Buck-Schrag originally argued self-defense in his first trial.

Buck-Schrag was convicted of shooting and killing Travis Larsen, 37, after Larsen’s car hit the back of an SUV Buck-Schrag was a passenger in. The now-convicted felon claimed he shot Larsen in self-defense, but a Shawnee County jury convicted Buck-Schrag of first-degree felony murder and reckless second-degree murder in the alternative.

He was also convicted of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a firearm. The justices’ ruling was unanimous. Justice Eric Rosen affirmed the convictions after holding the prosecutor did not err when he said to the jury, “This is not the Wild West, and this is not ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.’ We simply cannot go around killing one another with guns just because we are afraid.” According to a news release, the court ruled the comments were not in error because they were made while arguing the defendant cannot use deadly force based on subjective fear alone. The court also concluded there was sufficient evidence to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt Buck-Schrag did not act in self-defense, and the standard pattern jury instructions adequately informed the jury of the State’s obligation to prove Buck-Schrag’s guilt.

Buck-Schrag’s attorney had argued that he be sentenced based on the lower alternative conviction of second-degree murder based on the identical offense doctrine. However, the high court declined to review the argument on appeal.

