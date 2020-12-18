State Capitol receives nativity scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Capitol received a nativity scene from the American Nativity Scene.

The organization, in a partnership Thomas More Society, aims to get a nativity scene in all 50 state capitols. So far, they have put scenes in 28 different states.

The group says they believe public settings can be used for citizens of all religions, rather than excluding faiths.

