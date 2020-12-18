Advertisement

Shawnee Co. accepts donation of Great Overland Station Railroad Heritage, Inc.

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that’s part of Shawnee County’s railroad history will now be part of its future.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Thursday to finalize the donation of Great Overland Station from Railroad Heritage Incorporated.

Commissioners indicated in July they would approve of the donation.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) will manage the building.

A special task force looked into its past uses for events and fundraisers to see how it can best be used in the future.

SCP+R estimated operating the building will cost about 350 thousand dollars a year.

“This is a building with enormous potential but it does require an enormous investment and we can only see its potential if we’re fully funding it and making sure Parks and Rec has the resources they need to see that potential happen,” Laura Burton, a member of the task force said.

The task force recommended the county consider asking the City of Topeka to partner with them for funding for any building uses with dual interest.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at the Denny's restaurant at 3210 S.W....
Man pepper-sprayed, arrested following incident at south Topeka eatery
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

USD 501's Board of Education discussed the district's mask wearing requirement during sports...
USD 501 Board discusses other schools’ views on masks during sports competitions
United Way of Greater Topeka hosts drive-up food giveaway. (Dec. 17, 2020)
United Way of Greater Topeka continue to help with drive-up food giveaway
United Way of Greater Topeka Drive-Up Food Giveaway
United Way of Greater Topeka Drive-Up Food Giveaway
12 Days of Christmas at Sunset Zoo