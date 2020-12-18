Shawnee Co. accepts donation of Great Overland Station Railroad Heritage, Inc.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that’s part of Shawnee County’s railroad history will now be part of its future.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Thursday to finalize the donation of Great Overland Station from Railroad Heritage Incorporated.

Commissioners indicated in July they would approve of the donation.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) will manage the building.

A special task force looked into its past uses for events and fundraisers to see how it can best be used in the future.

SCP+R estimated operating the building will cost about 350 thousand dollars a year.

“This is a building with enormous potential but it does require an enormous investment and we can only see its potential if we’re fully funding it and making sure Parks and Rec has the resources they need to see that potential happen,” Laura Burton, a member of the task force said.

The task force recommended the county consider asking the City of Topeka to partner with them for funding for any building uses with dual interest.

