Safe Kids Kansas honoree grateful to be making a difference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail RN Teresa Taylor found her calling when she started her career as an emergency room nurse, but learned her passion when she became coordinator for Safe Kids Shawnee County.

“I loved the thrill of knowing what to do and taking good care of people when they did get hurt, but after a while I felt like I needed to do more, to help make a change,” she said.

Five years - and countless car seat checks, bike helmet giveaways, school talks, and legislative hearings - later, she believes she’s making an impact.

“Getting people the resources, like car seats and stuff like that - it feels really good to be able to help people and get them the information and make changes so that they never hopefully ever have those injuries,” she said.

Others agree. This month, Taylor was awarded Safe Kids Kansas highest honor, the Dr. Dennis Cooley Award of Excellence.

“I can’t express how meaningful it is because so many people that have gotten this award in the past are giants to me, and have taught me so much, and I look up to them,” she said.

It isn’t lost on Taylor that she receives the award during a year that’s forced rethinking their messages in a virtual format.

“It’s been a huge challenge this year because so much of what we do is that interaction with the public,” Taylor said.

With no public events filling her schedule, she’s also returned to where she started: working shifts in Stormont’s ER.

“When the community, the world, is in crisis, I think anybody would step forward,” Taylor said.

She said she knew early on she would need to lend a hand, and was happy to do it. The need is even greater as COVID-19 cases continue to spread, increasing their patients loads, while more staff are kept home on quarantine.

Taylor said she isn’t doing anything special. She said she is just grateful to have skills that enable her to assist.

“Every policy, every protocol, everything we do has had to be adapted, so everybody, no matter what their job is, has had to change,” she said.

What won’t change, she says, is the team effort, whether it’s keeping kids safe on their bikes or protecting the public in a pandemic.

“I don’t feel extraordinary,” Taylor said. “It’s everybody. From the injury prevention stuff - I couldn’t do any of that on my own. Here in the hospital - everybody is doing their best, and everybody is putting in extra effort and holding each other up.”

You still can get help with car seats by emailing carseat@stormontvail.org. Taylor says Safe Kids can connect you with resources, and even do a Zoom session.

If you need a bike helmet, the Topeka Community Cycle Project can help with a free helmet and fitting. They reopen after Christmas in the Oakland Community Center, or you can send a message through their Facebook page.

Safe Kids Kansas honored the Topeka Community Cycle Project as Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety.

