River Weir work sees construction of first chute for project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A river weir project saw the construction of its first chute.

The City of Topeka says in September, it began construction to update the existing river weir and banks of the Kansas River in order to enhance public safety, provide reasonable fish passage, improve navigation around the weir while maintaining upstream pool elevation for water intakes to the treatment plant. It said on Dec. 12, the contractor poured the first chute for the weir project and created a rock base for the second chute and basin.

According to the City, limitations imposed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism prohibit work in the river during the summer months in order to protect native fish. It said this is the reason the work is being split into two phases. It said Phase I started in September and will conclude in the first part of 2021. IT said the work in this phase includes the boat and fish passages on the north bank and the new boat ramp and benching of the highest part of the weir to reduce the impact of the keeper hydraulic. It said Phase II will begin in September of 2021 and will end in the early part of 2022. It sid that work will include the construction of the chute at the low water notch in the weir and benching the middle section to reduce the hydraulic keeper in these sections.

“This has been a long-standing priority for both the City and the Riverfront Advisory Council,” said Greg Schwerdt, owner of Schwerdt Design Group and chair of the Riverfront Advisory Council. “The weir will not only be an engineering feat, in and of itself, but it will also serve as a way to better control the flow of the River, improving safety and enjoyment overall. I, personally, can’t wait to see the final product in the spring of 2022.”

The City said the project is currently underway and will include a bypass channel allowing safe navigation around the existing river weir without having to portage. It said other features include alteration of existing wing dikes and installation of rock and concrete surfaces under the weir to improve public safety. It said when the project is finished, a new parking area will be added which will feature a more reliable access road that is aimed to reduce illegal dumping and destruction of property.

According to the City, the project budget approved by the council is nearly $5.8 million. It said the contractor for the project is TSP and the design consultant is Recreation Engineering and Planning.

