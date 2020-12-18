Riley Co. man accidentally shoots himself in foot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Riley County accidentally shot himself in the foot.

The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday officers filed a report for the unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits on Dec. 17, around 9:42 p.m.

RCPD said the suspect was a 24-year-old male and it was reported that he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

According to RCPD, there was no threat to the public.

