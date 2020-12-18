Riley Co. Appraiser’s Office closes due to COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Appraiser’s Office has closed due to COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says in a Facebook post that the County Appraiser’s Office has been closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

According to RCHD, the Appraiser’s Office will reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 28.

RCHD said if residents need services before the 28th, to give the office a call at 785-537-6310.

