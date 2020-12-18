Advertisement

Riley Co. Appraiser’s Office closes due to COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Appraiser’s Office has closed due to COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says in a Facebook post that the County Appraiser’s Office has been closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The County Appraiser's Office is closed due to a coronavirus outbreak. Their offices will reopen for business on Monday, December 28th. If you need services before then, please give them a call at 785-537-6310.

Posted by Riley County Health Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

According to RCHD, the Appraiser’s Office will reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 28.

RCHD said if residents need services before the 28th, to give the office a call at 785-537-6310.

