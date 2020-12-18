Riley Co. identifies 98 new positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has identified 98 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

The Riley County Health Department says it has identified 98 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries since its Wednesday report.

According to RCHD, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan is caring for nine positive patients and one PUI currently. It said four of these patients are currently in the ICU.

RCHD said starting on Friday, WellHealth will offer free drive up, saliva-based COVID-19 testing at CiCo Park in Manhattan. It said the location is the same as its other testing events, at the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. It said participants can now make appointments to streamline the process. It said results will be sent via text or email directly from WellHealth and will be shared with it and the KDHE. It said information on appointments is available here. It said the State of Kansas has provided the funding for the WellHealth testing.

According to RCHD, as part of another testing initiative that has been funded by the state, free test kits for those without symptoms will also soon be available to local organizations and businesses. It said it is expecting a shipment of the kits within the next week. It said any businesses or organizations that would like to provide testing for their employees or members should make a request via email to Renee Lucas, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at blucas@rileycountyks.gov. It said the name of the business or organization should be provided, as well as contact information and the number of people needing to be tested. It said it will provide detailed instructions.

